1 Billion Followers Summit names Emaar as strategic partner

DUBAI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit revealed that Emaar, a leading global company in sustainable city and community development, has joined as a strategic partner of the summit's upcoming fourth edition.

The world’s largest summit in the content creation economy is organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 9th to 11th January 2026 at Dubai's Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme "Content for Good".

This partnership reflects an inspiring model for cooperation between vital sectors across the UAE to enhance the innovative economy, building a comprehensive system supporting content creators and providing advanced infrastructure to transform their creative ideas into globally competitive projects.

The collaboration also reinforces the UAE’s role as a premier host of major international events and highlights Emaar’s pioneering models in smart and sustainable city development, offering inspirational success stories for talented content creators worldwide.

“Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit reflects our commitment to positioning the UAE as a global hub for content creation," Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties, said.

He added, "Emaar’s expertise in smart, sustainable cities, innovative real estate, and world-class hospitality, retail, and entertainment provides creators with limitless opportunities. Iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall offer unique backdrops that inspire millions worldwide, blending luxury, innovation, and sustainability.”

Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said, “The partnership with Emaar adds significant value to the summit. It strengthens our ongoing efforts to position the UAE as a global hub for creativity and a magnet for talented content creators from around the world."

The collaboration, he said, provides creators with the opportunity to draw inspiration from Emaar’s world-class projects and experiences to produce distinctive and good content.

He pointed out that Emaar’s unique projects and experiences serve as a powerful attraction for global influencers and creative content makers, who seek to capture inspiring stories in extraordinary settings.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit will provide Emaar with a global platform to showcase its world-leading expertise in developing smart, sustainable cities and innovative projects, as well as its latest forward-thinking strategies, to an audience of more than one billion people worldwide.

Content creators will gain a unique opportunity to explore Emaar’s upcoming projects and use them to produce creative content that raises awareness about sustainability and artificial intelligence in urban development.

Emaar recorded remarkable real estate sales during the first nine months of 2025, reaching around AED61 billion, a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This reflects growing investor confidence and strong demand for the company’s diverse residential and commercial developments, which continue to meet the aspirations of both residents and investors.