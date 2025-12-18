Heritage Village at Sheikh Zayed Festival captivates visitors with authentic experiences

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Heritage Village at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathbah continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s leading cultural attractions, offering visitors live, interactive experiences that showcase authentic Emirati heritage.

Serving as a cultural platform that recreates traditional Emirati life, the village draws visitors from around the world interested in the customs, values and lifestyles that shaped the nation’s identity. Its design features traditional tents and structures made from palm fronds, clay and wood, reflecting the materials historically used by Emiratis.

Visitors can watch live demonstrations of traditional crafts, including pottery, weaving, palm-frond basketry, tanning, rope and leatherwork, silver craftsmanship, traditional medicine, embroidery and mask making. The workshops are led by elderly Emiratis, women and youth, highlighting efforts to preserve and pass on traditional skills using natural materials.

A central feature of the village is its traditional market, which offers handmade products and perfumes inspired by the maritime heritage and historical trade links of Emirati ancestors. The market also features local sweets such as luqaimat and balaleet, as well as freshly prepared traditional dishes.

The Emirati Tent Restaurant provides a heritage-inspired dining experience, offering traditional cuisine that reflects the UAE’s long-standing hospitality and culinary customs.

The village hosts daily performances by Emirati folk troupes, featuring traditional dances and music such as Al-Ayyala, Al-Razfa, Al-Nadba and Al-Ardha, accompanied by patriotic chants.

Additional attractions include exhibits on falconry, camels and maritime heritage, as well as heritage competitions such as the Dhow Sailing Race, Falconry Championship, Zayed Grand Camel Race and the Traditional Cuisine Contest.

Blending education with entertainment, the Heritage Village serves as a cultural bridge between generations, offering children and school groups an opportunity to engage with Emirati traditions and craftsmanship.

Open daily from 4 pm until midnight, the village attracts thousands of visitors and reflects the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s mission to preserve national heritage and celebrate Emirati identity.