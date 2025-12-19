Phygital Sports Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Phygital Sports Summit concluded its activities on Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of global leaders, athletes, and innovators.

The summit coincided with the launch of the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025. It addressed a range of advanced themes, including enhancing athlete performance through artificial intelligence, mixed-reality–enhanced training environments, and the rise of phygital sports that blend physical skill with digital gameplay.

The summit opened with a keynote address delivered by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, who highlighted the UAE’s commitment to leading this rapidly evolving field.

He underscored the importance of hosting the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, describing it as a landmark moment in the history of this emerging category of sports.

Al Falasi said that by hosting the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to developing a modern sports ecosystem that responds to the fast-paced transformations of the current era, with empowering youth, advanced technology, and sports innovation at the core of national priorities.