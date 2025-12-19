Muslim Council of Elders participates in Karachi International Book Fair

KARACHI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is taking part in the Karachi International Book Fair, one of South Asia’s major cultural events, which runs until 22nd December in Pakistan.

The participation underscores the council’s growing international intellectual presence and its efforts to promote peace and dialogue through books and knowledge.

The council’s pavilion features more than 250 publications by Al-Hokama Publishing in eight languages, including 12 Urdu titles. The works address contemporary intellectual issues and challenges facing Islamic and global societies, with an emphasis on dialogue, intra-Islamic understanding, and a balanced, moderate interpretation of Islam.

A programme of seminars and open discussions will also be held, bringing together academics and religious and intellectual leaders. Discussions will focus on intercultural dialogue, renewing religious discourse, promoting tolerance and mutual understanding, and the role of intellectual institutions in supporting peace and stability.

The participation reflects the Muslim Council of Elders’ mission to promote dialogue and tolerance, highlighting the role of books and intellectual engagement in addressing contemporary ideological challenges.