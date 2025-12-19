Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Member of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA), chaired ADQ’s fourth board meeting of 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon commended the strong performance of ADQ’s portfolio companies for their role in building and scaling globally competitive platforms that advance national priorities and strengthen economic resilience.

The meeting included a review of ADQ’s Q3 2025 financial performance, which reflected continued solid results across the portfolio.

Updates were also shared on notable achievements across ADQ’s portfolio companies. In Transport and Logistics, strong performance continued to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global connectivity hub, supporting the emirate’s long-term competitiveness through an integrated, multimodal transport network that strengthens supply chain resilience.

Etihad Airways reported its strongest nine-month results in history, delivering profit after tax of AED1.7 billion, up 26 percent year-on-year, and revenue of AED21.7 billion. The airline carried 16.1 million passengers, an 18 percent increase year-on-year, and reached a milestone of operating 300 daily passenger flights.

Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed 8.49 million passengers in Q3 2025, a 10.1 percent increase compared with the same period last year, marking more than four consecutive years of double-digit passenger growth.

AD Ports Group recorded its highest quarterly net profit since listing, reaching AED596 million, up 34 percent year-on-year, driven by double-digit cargo volume growth, strong performance across its infrastructure-led clusters, and sustained demand for maritime and shipping services.

AD Ports Group was also recognised by Guinness World Records for deploying the most AI agents in a logistics facility, with 205 AI agents implemented across its global operations.

In Energy and Utilities, TAQA advanced its international expansion priorities across the power and water value chain. The company delivered group revenues of AED42.7 billion for the first nine months of 2025, a 2.9 percent increase year-on-year, supported by higher pass-through revenue in transmission and distribution. EBITDA reached AED16.0 billion, while net income for the period stood at AED6.1 billion.

In Sustainable Manufacturing, significant progress was made in developing an integrated chemicals and industrial ecosystem. TA’ZIZ awarded an EPC contract valued at approximately AED7.3 billion to develop one of the world’s largest PVC complexes in the UAE, a project that will localise production of key industrial chemicals and unlock new downstream opportunities.

In addition, TA’ZIZ and ADNOC Logistics and Services agreed to establish a first-of-its-kind dedicated chemicals port in Al Ruwais under a 50-year agreement, enabling efficient export of chemicals and supporting the development of a globally competitive industrial platform.

Progress was reviewed on ADQ’s agentic AI adoption efforts, including insights from a recent workshop hosted at ADQ for its leadership and teams. The session explored how agentic AI can be applied responsibly to automate complex workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve productivity across the organisation.

These efforts reflect ADQ’s broader approach to integrating advanced AI capabilities to strengthen internal operations and build more resilient and future-ready business models.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, “Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADQ delivered a strong quarter, reflecting the resilience and scale of its platforms. Record achievements across the portfolio underscore a continued focus on operational excellence and disciplined execution in support of long-term value creation. Alongside sustained investment in high-impact infrastructure, ADQ is increasingly leveraging AI to enhance productivity, strengthen decision-making, and prepare for the future.”

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Mohamed Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamed and Kaj-Erik Relander.

The board was further updated on ADQ’s ongoing efforts to support the local ecosystem and communities across the markets where it operates. ADQ served as Headline Partner of Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, which convened global leaders managing assets exceeding US$70 trillion.