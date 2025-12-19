Modon awards main contract for two Hudayriyat Island projects worth AED5 billion

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Modon has awarded the main construction contract for two of its residential developments on Hudayriyat Island: Nawayef East and Nawayef West. With a total value of AED5 billion, the contract is the largest awarded for residential in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

The contract is for the construction of 735 luxury villas, underscoring Modon’s commitment to delivering projects to the highest global standards.

Homes will be positioned on the world’s largest man-made hills, rising to heights of 45 and 55 metres respectively – a first for residential developments in the area.

Villas will range in size from 350 to 2,700 square metres, with planned interiors of 3 to 8 bedrooms. A wide range of amenities will be available in the vicinity for residents, including sports facilities, retail outlets, cafés, and premium dining venues.

Hudayriyat Island also features a 220-kilometre cycling network that ensures seamless connectivity across the area.