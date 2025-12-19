Noatum Ports signs MoU with Al Dahra Agriculture to advance Egypt’s logistics capabilities

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Noatum Ports, the international ports operating arm of AD Ports Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Dahra Agriculture – Egypt, to advance Egypt’s logistics infrastructure and further enhance its position as a regional hub for trade and supply chain solutions.

Based on the MoU, Noatum Ports will explore joint investment and development opportunities through its Safaga Terminal to bolster Egypt’s logistics ecosystem, support Egypt’s agricultural and trade sectors and meet the growing demand for efficient, technology-enabled supply chain solutions.

The collaboration will focus on providing logistics capabilities, including warehousing and storage, customs clearance, and supply chain digitalisation. It aims to enhance agricultural supply chains, strengthen food security, and promote sustainable growth in Egypt’s fast-developing regions, particularly in the east and south regions.

AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, Regional CEO Africa & Asia - Noatum Ports, said the MoU reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s logistics sector by combining its expertise in port operations and supply chain management with Al Dahra’s position in food and agribusiness.

Raouf Tawfik, CEO of Al Dahra North Africa, said the partnership would help improve efficiency, integrate advanced logistics solutions, and strengthen links between farms and global markets, supporting sustainable growth and boosting the competitiveness of Egypt’s agricultural exports.

AD Ports Group continues to expand its footprint in Egypt through strategic investments in port operations, integrated logistics hubs, and maritime services that facilitate the smooth movement of goods across domestic and international markets.

These initiatives are closely aligned with Egypt’s national development plans to enhance its trade and industrial infrastructure, strengthen food security, and stimulate economic growth.