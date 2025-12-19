PureHealth launches smart energy project to cut carbon emissions

ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has launched a new energy efficiency and monitoring project in collaboration with smart building analytics company EPX.

The initiative will reduce operational emissions by more than 36,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent over seven years – equal to taking around 6,500 cars off the road for a year – and cut annual energy use by over 13 million kilowatt hours (kWh) across the Group’s UAE healthcare network, enough to power a 50-bed hospital for more than a year.

The partnership introduces a new level of intelligence into healthcare operations through artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Using EPX’s AI-driven EDGE platform, PureHealth will collect and analyse billions of data points each year from sensors installed across 10 major facilities under SEHA, SEHA Clinics and The Medical Office (TMO).

The system continuously tracks how energy is used – much like how wearable devices track human activity – and applies machine learning to identify where building systems such as chillers and other equipment can be optimised to save energy and reduce emissions.

The initiative supports PureHealth’s Smart Facilities and Operations approach under its sustainability strategy. It follows the Group’s earlier move to transition its vehicle fleet to hybrid models and is one of three key projects focused on improving energy efficiency across operations, alongside upcoming solar and retrofit programmes.

Facilitated by Rafed, PureHealth’s procurement arm, the project will be implemented across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates through a multi-year contract.

The project advances PureHealth’s Net Zero by 2040 ambition and reinforces the group’s commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable healthcare system aligned with the UAE’s national priorities for energy efficiency, digital transformation and climate action.