Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Birzeit University

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Saturday a delegation from Birzeit University (BZU), headed by Dr Hanan Ashrawi, Chairperson of the University's Board of Trustees, at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the delegation to the Emirate of Sharjah, praising their significant efforts in managing the university and developing its academic and administrative systems.

Sharjah Ruler noted that these efforts contribute to the continuation of the university's educational mission and its leading role in serving Palestinian society. He emphasised the importance of diligent work to elevate the level of higher education and enhance the university's standing among Palestinian universities.

The Ruler of Sharjah affirmed his support for every academic institution in need of assistance and care. He pointed out that the difficult circumstances faced by Palestinian students necessitate concerted efforts to ensure the continuation of their education and enable them to pursue their studies in an environment that safeguards their right to education and supports their academic future.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan listened to a briefing on the academic programmes offered by BZU, one of the oldest higher education institutions in Palestine. He learned about the colleges that offer more than 170 academic programmes at the undergraduate and graduate levels, in addition to doctoral and professional diploma programmes, in various disciplines including science, engineering, arts, business, law, and health.

The university attracts more than 13,000 students and is known for its pioneering role in scientific research and community service, in addition to its prestigious academic presence locally and internationally, where it enjoys advanced rankings among Palestinian universities.