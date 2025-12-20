ADAFSA issues resolution to regulate veterinary medical practices, prohibit activity without permit

ABU DHABI, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of veterinary services and strengthen the biosecurity system, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a resolution regulating veterinary medical practices in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The resolution aims to ensure animal health and reinforce biosecurity across the Emirate by organising licensing procedures for veterinary establishments and their employees, enabling ADAFSA to fulfil its regulatory and supervisory role, and ensuring compliance with prevailing technical and health requirements.

It also introduces administrative fines for violators, thereby guaranteeing adherence to legislation, enforcing its provisions, and enhancing public confidence in the safety of veterinary activities and the quality of services provided.

Under the provisions of the resolution, veterinary establishments are prohibited from appointing veterinarians or allied veterinary medical professionals without prior authorisation from ADAFSA. Establishments must also obtain a licence before engaging in any veterinary activity within the Emirate. Administrative fines will be imposed on violators, with penalties doubled in cases of repeated offences within one year of the initial violation.

The resolution reinforces oversight of veterinary activities in the Emirate, ensuring animal health and food safety, while supporting the implementation of the “One Health” concept, which links human, animal, and environmental health. It also contributes to Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a sustainable and healthy food system, reflecting the wise leadership’s commitment to modernising the legislative framework of vital sectors, safeguarding society, and consolidating the Emirate’s position as a regional centre of excellence in veterinary services and specialised medical practice regulation.

ADAFSA affirmed that the resolution represents a strategic step towards enhancing confidence in veterinary services provided in the Emirate, embodying Abu Dhabi’s commitment to animal health as an integral part of public health and food safety. The Authority noted that regulating veterinary practices and standardising supervisory procedures will contribute directly to achieving the objectives of the National Biosecurity Strategy.

The Authority explained that the resolution will improve the efficiency of veterinary services, increase the confidence of livestock breeders and the public in the quality of care provided, regulate the veterinary labour market, ensure the qualification of professionals, and deter violations through the application of administrative fines against non‑compliant parties.

ADAFSA also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to developing the veterinary sector in the Emirate by updating legislation and applying best regulatory practices. This is intended to ensure a licensed and safe working environment and enhance the quality of veterinary services provided to livestock breeders and the wider public.

As part of implementing the resolution, ADAFSA will launch a comprehensive awareness campaign targeting veterinary establishments, their staff, livestock owners, and the general public, to ensure full understanding and optimal application of the resolution and to promote compliance with its provisions. The Authority calls upon all veterinary establishments and professionals to adhere strictly to the resolution and refrain from engaging in any veterinary activity or appointing medical staff without the necessary authorisations from ADAFSA.

The Authority further underscored the vital role of livestock breeders in ensuring the success of the resolution by dealing exclusively with licensed establishments and accredited veterinarians, reporting any irregular practices, and complying with the health and technical instructions issued by ADAFSA. This cooperation is essential to safeguarding animal health, reinforcing biosecurity, and enhancing the quality of veterinary services across the Emirate.