Expo Centre Sharjah sets ambitious 2026 events calendar, featuring 95 exhibitions

SHARJAH, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah is set to deliver an extensive portfolio of events in 2026, solidifying its position as a leading regional destination for world-class exhibitions and conferences and a global hub for business tourism.

The 2026 events calendar features more than 95 exhibitions and events, encompassing high-profile local, regional, and international platforms across key sectors including manufacturing, education, smart mobility, trade, and gold and jewellery.

The programme also includes cultural and social festivals hosted at the Centre’s main venue in Sharjah and affiliate centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.

With annual visitor numbers exceeding three million, these events enhance Sharjah’s positioning as a cultural bridge, a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, and a catalyst for cross-sector strategic partnerships.

Expo Sharjah will commence its 2026 events calendar with “SteelFab 2026,” the Middle East’s flagship exhibition for metalworking and steel fabrication, taking place from 12th to 15th January. Building on the success of the 2025 edition, which attracted more than 600 brands, the upcoming edition will highlight future-focused industry technologies, including automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Centre will then host the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” from 21st to 24th January 2026, providing a premier platform for property developers and investors and major real estate companies.

The Q1 2026 event calendar will also feature the Jewels of Emirates Show, scheduled from 28th January to 1st February. The exhibition serves as a key platform supporting local designers and showcasing unique Emirati creative output.

It will be followed by ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition, taking place from 6th to 22nd March, which will feature a structured programme of entertainment, cultural, and heritage events and activities alongside visitor-focused competitions. These initiatives are designed to enhance visitor engagement and create a vibrant family-oriented ambience during the holy month.

In the gold and jewellery sector, the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show will take place from 8th to 12th April 2026, reinforcing its position as a leading regional marketplace showcasing the latest watch and jewellery designs, diamonds, and precious stones presented by top global brands.

Also on the agenda is Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, running from 22nd April to 3rd May 2026, followed by the Indian trade, cultural, and entertainment exhibition, ‘Come On Kerala’ from 8th to 10th May 2026. Expo Sharjah is then set to host the Eid Al Adha Exhibition from 16th to 27th May 2026, delivering a comprehensive retail platform with competitive pricing and special offers across multiple consumer product categories, including electronics, fashion, accessories, perfumes, and gifts.

Expo Centre Sharjah’s H1 2026 event calendar incorporates several flagship events debuting in the emirate. These include the Regional Data and Community Development Forum, set to be held from 18th to 21st May, and the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ exhibition, scheduled for 10th to 12th June.

The agenda further features a series of annual events organised by Expo Sharjah, most notably: ExpoCulinaire; Hive Furniture Show, which brings together leading global designers and brands to showcase the latest furniture and home décor innovations; and the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, the region’s leading event for tyres and automotive spare parts industry. The H1 2026 calendar will conclude with both the Super Sale and the Summer Sale (Back to School) exhibitions.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the 2026 events calendar marks a strategic milestone for Expo Sharjah. It reflects SCCI’s efforts to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global destination for major exhibitions and conferences and as a vital platform for global institutions to build partnerships and exchange expertise.

“Expo Centre Sharjah is witnessing a fundamental shift in the exhibitions industry, where industrial, commercial, educational, and cultural sectors converge within a unified ecosystem that opens new horizons for partnerships and drives sustainable and cross-sector growth,” he added.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the Centre’s 2026 events calendar reflects a data-driven strategic approach aligned with evolving market demand and global exhibition industry trends.

He noted that Expo Sharjah has curated a portfolio of targeted and sector-specific exhibitions and events that serve various economic sectors, strengthen corporate competitiveness, showcase innovation, and facilitate business networking and market expansion.

Expo Sharjah will commence its Q4 2026 agenda with the International Government Communication Forum on 9th to 10th September. The schedule then includes the 58th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show from 30th September to 4th October, followed by the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition from 9th to 18th October 2026.

The agenda will also feature the International Education Show, taking place from 11th to 13th October, which will convene top global universities and academic institutions to present their academic programmes and international study opportunities to prospective students.

Expo Sharjah will then host the second edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show from 9th to 18th October. The exhibition will bring together beauty experts from across the region, providing a dedicated platform for product launches and advanced innovations in skincare, cosmetics, and hair care from leading international and regional brands.

In November, Expo Sharjah will stage the Sharjah International Book Fair from 4th to 15th November. This will be followed by the second edition of the Evolve Future Mobility Show from 25 to 28 November, with participation from more than 100 global brands. The Big Shopper Sale will then take place from 26th November to 6th December, followed by the Winter Clearance sales from 17th to 27th December.

In 2026, Expo Al Dhaid will further reinforce its position as a key community and economic hub for the Central Region through a comprehensive portfolio of specialised exhibitions and events. Key highlights include the Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition supporting local agricultural production; the Electronics Exhibition, focused on advanced technologies; and the Al Dhaid Date Festival that highlights a core symbol of Emirati heritage

Expo Al Dhaid will also host a new edition of Al Asayl Exhibition, dedicated to equestrian, camel, and falconry services and equipment, alongside Al Dhaid Ratb (Date) Festival, showcasing premium varieties of fresh dates. These will be followed by the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, which caters to outdoor enthusiasts, complemented by multiple retail exhibitions and cultural and community-focused events.

In parallel, Expo Khorfakkan will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of exhibitions and events that support retail, culture, innovation, and agriculture. The programme will commence with the Ramadan and Eid Exhibition, targeting seasonal consumer demand. This will be followed by Khorfakkan Book Fair, celebrating culture and knowledge, and “Khorfakkan Innovates,” focused on innovation and creative industries.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Expo Khorfakkan will host Zahbat Ramadan Exhibition and the Ramadan Exhibition, both designed to enhance the seasonal retail experience.

The agenda also includes a new edition of the Mango Festival, supporting local agricultural producers across Sharjah and the UAE, alongside the Perfume Exhibition, Eastern Region Bride Exhibition, and Khorfakkan Winter Exhibition, catering to diverse market segments.