Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Professor Badi Hani on winning Great Arab Minds 2025 Award in Economics

DUBAI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Professor Badi Hani on winning the Great Arab Minds 2025 Award in the Economics category.

His Highness emphasised that sustainable and balanced economic growth is essential to societal progress and long-term development.

In a post on X, His Highness said, “We congratulate Professor Badi Hani from Lebanon on winning the Great Arab Minds 2025 Award in Economics. He is a distinguished professor of economics at Syracuse University and has made significant contributions to econometrics and economic data analysis. He has published more than 200 academic papers, and his book on economic analysis is regarded as a key reference for researchers worldwide.”

His Highness added, “Our societies need professional economists. Effective policies depend on science, accurate data, and rigorous analysis. Nation’s economy is built by its people and their determination to revive Arab civilisation.”

Launched three years ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Great Arab Minds recognises exceptional Arab talent across vital fields that contribute to human development and scientific and cultural advancement.

Professor Hani received the 2025 award in economics in recognition of his pioneering contributions to econometrics, particularly in panel data analysis, a field that allows researchers to study economic trends more accurately by combining data across time periods and multiple sources.

His work has enabled more precise evaluation of the long term impact of economic policies across different regions. Governments and institutions around the world rely on his methodologies to assess public spending, labour regulations, and policy effectiveness, supporting the development of more targeted, data-driven economic policies.

Professor Hani has also delivered training programmes for economists and analysts at leading international institutions, including the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and central banks in several countries.

His research has strengthened both the theoretical and applied foundations of modern econometrics, establishing him as a leading global academic reference, particularly in labour economics, health economics, and economic forecasting.

He has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and authored several influential academic works, most notably Econometric Analysis of Panel Data, which is widely used by economics students and researchers worldwide.

Professor Hani holds a bachelor’s degree in statistics from the American University of Beirut, a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and a PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. His research spans economic theory, data analysis, and econometrics, with a focus on the impact of public policy on health outcomes, wages, and economic development.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Great Arab Minds, informed Professor Hani of his win during a video call.

He highlighted the lasting value of Professor Hani’s research, analytical tools, and economic models, which have become fundamental to strategic economic planning and long-term development forecasting.

He noted that the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Great Arab Minds more than three years ago responded to a clear need to showcase Arab role models and inspire greater participation by Arab youth in economic, social, and human development. He added that Professor Hani’s achievement offers strong motivation for the next generation of Arab economists and researchers shaping the next phase of development across the region.

The Economics Committee for the 2025 Great Arab Minds Award was chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy. Committee members included Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Dr Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF; Dr Rabah Arezki, Senior Fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University; Dr Mohammed Madhi, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at UAE University; and Ferid Belhaj, Fellow at the Policy Center for the New South.

Now in its third annual edition, Great Arab Minds has established itself as a leading platform spotlighting excellence across economics, medicine, natural sciences, engineering and technology, literature and arts, and architecture and design. The initiative supports intellectual, cultural, creative, and scientific progress across the Arab world.

The Great Arab Minds initiative is a strategic effort to develop Arab talent, strengthen regional expertise, and encourage innovation and leadership among young Arabs. It is the largest award of its kind in the Arab world today and has become known as the “Arab Nobel,” highlighting role models who continue to contribute to human progress.