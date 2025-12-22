Mubadala partners with Actis to invest in Rezolv Energy

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company has committed circa €300 million to partner with leading growth market sustainable infrastructure investor Actis in Rezolv Energy, a rapidly scaling independent renewable energy platform in Central and Eastern Europe.

This investment aligns with Mubadala’s broader ambition to invest in leading platforms that will accelerate the global energy transition and develop resilient infrastructure that enables long-term economic growth.

Since Actis has launched and invested in Rezolv Energy, it has emerged as a key player in clean power generation in Central and Eastern Europe and is helping companies and countries across the region meet their energy needs in response to energy security challenges and climate policies.

The platform has made significant progress since launch, with approximately 750MW of renewable energy projects under construction in Romania and Bulgaria and an additional 1.5GW pipeline of projects in advanced development, including Europe’s largest solar power generation project, Dama in Romania.

Rezolv Energy is built on more than 15 years of clean energy heritage in the region, with a management team that had previously developed the largest wind farms at the time in both Croatia and the Czech Republic, and the largest independent wind farm in Romania.

Mubadala’s and Actis’ combined commitment to Rezolv Energy will help accelerate the company’s growth, with the goal of seeing Rezolv Energy become the market-leading renewable energy champion in Central and Eastern Europe.

Saed Arar, Head of Infrastructure at Mubadala Real Assets, said, “This investment is a clear reflection of our strategy to invest and scale real assets that enable the transition to a low-carbon economy."

He added that Rezolv Energy offers a great platform with scale, leadership, and market access to accelerate renewable energy deployment across Central and Eastern Europe. "Our partnership with Actis ensures we are investing alongside a highly experienced player with a proven track record in sustainable infrastructure."

Alastair Hammond, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolv Energy, said: “With the financial and technical backing of Actis, Rezolv Energy has already made huge progress, with two large-scale renewable energy projects in construction in Southeastern Europe and two more about to move into the construction phase following our CfD success in Romania. Having Mubadala join as a shareholder will enable us to be even more ambitious, further accelerating the energy transition in the region.”

Lucy Heintz, Head of Energy at Actis, said, “Investors are looking for the resilience, scale, and relevance that Actis’ growth market sustainable infrastructure platform offers – and we are gratified by the strong endorsement of this strategy and pleased to join forces with Mubadala. We’re building real-world assets that we believe are essential to national development, and pairing that with disciplined, long-term investment capital.”