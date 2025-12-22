Canada's Victoria Mboko named WTA newcomer in 2025

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has announced the participation of Canadian tennis star Victoria Mboko in the fourth edition of the tournament, marking her debut appearance at the event.

The 19-year-old from Toronto enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season, climbing from outside the world’s top 300 into the top 20 in the rankings.

The highlight of Mboko’s campaign came in August, when she claimed the WTA 1000 National Bank Open title in Montreal. She defeated four Grand Slam singles champions during the tournament, including four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in the final, to secure her first WTA Tour title.

Mboko went on to win another WTA title in Hong Kong in November, captured four consecutive ITF World Tennis Tour titles earlier in the year, and reached the third round of the French Open.

The WTA 500 tournament will return to the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City from 31st January to 7th February 2026. Defending champion Belinda Bencic is set to headline the field alongside fast-rising Filipina talent Alexandra Eala.