Abu Dhabi University showcases innovative progammes at Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is participating in Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 to highlight the role of higher education in supporting the emirate’s growing gaming and digital creative economy.

The event, which runs until Dec. 23 at ADNEC, is providing more than 600 students, school groups and industry partners with exposure to the skills required for careers in game development and related digital fields.

“The global gaming industry is no longer just focused on entertainment, but has now become a powerful engine for channelling innovation, digital skills, and economic growth," said Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU. "Our participation reflects ADU’s role in developing future ready talent who can contribute meaningfully to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global hub for gaming, esports, and interactive media.”

Students and faculty from ADU’s Bachelor of Arts in Video Game Design programme are showcasing how future gaming professionals are trained through a curriculum that combines storytelling, visual design, user experience, real-time engines and end-to-end production pipelines tailored to industry needs.

The programme, a first of its kind in the region, is developed and delivered in partnership with Rubika School, France, a globally recognised leader in game design and digital arts.

ADU said its participation underscores its broader focus on innovation-led education, youth development and alignment with national priorities in digital transformation and the creative economy.