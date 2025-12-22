Winter season starts in UAE, with cooler weather, varied conditions: NCM

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The winter season astronomically began in the Northern Hemisphere in the last third of December, specifically on 22nd December, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The Siberian high-pressure system is considered the dominant weather system during winter at the surface level, as it extends toward the Arabian Gulf region and is accompanied by northwesterly winds that are sometimes active or northeasterly winds. This leads to the influx of a cold air mass, causing a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country, especially at night and in the early morning hours.

In some inland and mountainous areas, temperatures can fall below 0 degrees Celsius.

The country is also affected during winter by several low-pressure systems originating from the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the extension of low-pressure systems from the east. These systems lead to increased cloud cover and rainfall. Fog may also form under stable atmospheric conditions, high humidity and light winds, particularly during early morning hours.

The UAE’s diverse topography—spanning the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea to the east and the Empty Quarter desert—results in varied local conditions. This diversity results in varied winter weather conditions.

In desert (inland) areas, the weather tends to be cool to cold at night and in the early morning, while it is mild during the daytime. In mountainous and highland areas, the weather is generally cool most of the time and cold at night and in the early morning due to higher elevations; for example, Jebel Jais reaches an elevation of about 1,800 metres. Coastal areas typically see moderate conditions during most of the winter season.

In coastal areas, most winter days are mild, with wave heights ranging between one and two feet, making them suitable for marine activities and water sports.

Occasional rainfall during winter enhances outdoor conditions, though heavy rain in limited areas can lead to runoff in mountainous valleys. Authorities advise caution and avoiding wadis during such events.

Winds are usually light to moderate during winter, creating suitable conditions for outdoor activities and camping, with stronger winds limited to a few days.

Relative humidity levels are generally comfortable, although higher humidity combined with calm conditions can lead to fog formation in the early morning hours.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE’s winter climate and weather diversity support a wide range of sports and recreational activities.

Winter climate averages in the UAE:

· Average maximum temperature in winter: 24–27°C.

· Average minimum temperature in winter: 14–16°C.

· Average relative humidity in winter: 55–64 percent.

· Average wind speed in winter: 11–13 km/h.