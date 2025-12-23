UAE expands sustainability, climate action efforts in 2025

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Throughout 2025, the UAE introduced several high-impact projects in environmental protection and the clean energy transition, reinforcing its position as a global leader in climate solutions.

The initiatives reflect a national vision to build a low-carbon economy, lead international sustainability efforts, and expand environmental and biodiversity conservation.

The UAE began the year by launching the world’s first large-scale ‘round the clock’ gigascale project, combining solar power and battery storage in Abu Dhabi. Delivering up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable baseload power daily, the facility will be the largest combined solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) worldwide.

In marine research, the specialised vessel "Jaywun" conducted the first comprehensive modern seabed sediment survey off the coast of Abu Dhabi to explore the effects of climate change on the Arabian Gulf’s marine ecosystem.

Progress in the circular economy included BEEAH’s announcement of the Middle East’s first commercial-scale, waste-to-hydrogen plant, targeting a daily production of 7 tonnes by 2027. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology also launched a national initiative to recycle used tyres for industrial manufacturing.

To enhance water security, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure introduced the Geospatial Data Platform for Agriculture and Water Resources, aimed at reducing the use of groundwater in the agricultural sector by 2 percent and increasing the use of unconventional water resources by 8-13 percent by 2027.

Additionally, the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative partnered with the World Bank to drive global innovation in water scarcity.

Environmental conservation efforts recorded key milestones, including the discovery of three new plant species in Sharjah and the inclusion of the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre in the Wetlands Link International network.

In Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency launched the "Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens," a 1,200-square-kilometre initiative involving the installation of 40,000 eco-friendly artificial reef structures to support marine life. The agency also launched a project to plant more than four million coral colonies by 2030, alongside an expansion of the emirate’s natural reserves to 20 percent of its total area.

In sustainable transport, the UAE confirmed the installation of 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by year-end. DP World deployed an electric freight solution at Jebel Ali Port, expected to transport over 204,000 twenty-foot containers, and cut carbon emissions by over 14,600 tonnes. Meanwhile, Etihad Rail said it is on track to complete the solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by the end of 2025.

Internationally, the UAE expanded its global clean energy footprint, developing 446 MW of solar capacity across Albania, Italy, and Spain, alongside major projects in Indonesia and a 2 GW solar plant in Saudi Arabia. Further international ventures included solar projects in Madagascar, Yemen, Egypt, and Chad.

Masdar partnered with Austria’s OMV to develop and operate a new 140 MW green hydrogen plant in Austria and secured contracts for two solar photovoltaic projects, with a combined capacity of 2 GW in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Mubadala invested €300 million in Central and Eastern European renewables through a partnership with Actis.

Domestically, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company marked one year of full commercial operations at the Barakah Plant, which now provides 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity and prevents 22.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

To support global climate resilience, the UAE committed $10 million to enhance disaster-ready infrastructure and adaptation efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.