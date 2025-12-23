National Winter Traffic Safety Campaign launched at petrol stations

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Joint Committee for Security and Safety has launched the National Winter Traffic Safety Campaign, aimed at raising public awareness of safe practices at petrol stations and reducing accidents linked to unsafe refuelling behaviour.

The committee is chaired by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and with the participation of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The campaign, which began on 22nd December, will run for one month. It aims to improve safety awareness during refuelling, particularly among drivers of desert motorcycles and vehicles, while promoting practices that protect lives and property.

Awareness messages will be delivered through digital and social media platforms, as well as on guidance screens operated by partner entities at petrol stations and along federal roads. The campaign seeks to reinforce preventive measures, encourage compliance with approved safety procedures and strengthen a culture of safety.

Key messages stress the importance of switching off vehicle and motorcycle engines before refuelling, not remaining seated on motorcycles during refuelling, ensuring vehicles and motorcycles are securely positioned, and fully adhering to safety instructions within petrol stations. The campaign also urges motorists to avoid using mobile phones while refuelling.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said the campaign reflects the commitment of relevant entities to strengthening safety standards at petrol stations through targeted and effective awareness efforts.

“We will continue to work with our partners from government entities and national companies to intensify awareness initiatives and unify efforts aimed at protecting lives, reducing risks, and building a safer and more sustainable environment,” he added.