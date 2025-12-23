MoFA, Abu Dhabi Sports Council hold introductory workshop on Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, organised an introductory workshop on the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, as part of a series of awareness workshops scheduled within the framework of the UAE’s integrated preparations to host the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

The global sporting event will be held for the first time in the Middle East and is expected to attract more than 25,000 athletes from around the world.

The first workshop, held at MoFAs’ headquarters, was attended by Omar Obaid Alhesan Al Shamsi, MoFA Undersecretary, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Member of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, with the participation of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

The workshop aimed to enhance international engagement and encourage diplomatic missions to coordinate with relevant sports entities and federations in their countries, thereby expanding international participation and supporting global promotional efforts for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

At the outset of the workshop, Al Shamsi affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, to be held for the first time in the Middle East, is in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to support sports across all age groups and to strengthen the country’s position as a leading global destination for hosting major international sporting events and championships.

He noted that the Games contribute to enhancing the role of sport as an effective platform for bringing peoples closer together and promoting cultural and civilizational exchange.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the importance of the workshop as a key awareness and coordination milestone with diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, reflecting the UAE’s approach to diplomacy through close collaboration with diplomatic missions and international partners to strengthen people-to-people connections, expand global participation, and position sport as a unifying platform that brings communities together from around the world.

For his part, Al Awani highlighted the importance of early planning and strong collaboration, stating, “The virtual introductory workshop represents one of the key pillars of our readiness strategy for hosting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. We are keen to align visions and enhance coordination with all partners to ensure the delivery of an exceptional edition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s position on the global sporting map.”

He added, “The significance of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 goes beyond competition, extending to the promotion of community sport, reinforcement of healthy lifestyles, and creation of a sustainable legacy that aligns with the leadership’s vision of sport as a driver of development and quality of life.”

The workshop included presentations on organisational and technical preparations, participation mechanisms for international delegations, and the importance of early compliance with operational requirements. The participation of all delegations underscored a shared commitment to achieving a high level of readiness ahead of the Games.

The hosting of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, scheduled to take place from 6th to 15th February 2026, embodies the UAE’s vision of leveraging sport as a form of soft power, a platform for intercultural dialogue, and a strategic pillar for strengthening its position as a leading global destination for major international events, generating sustainable economic and social impact beyond the event itself.

In a related context, Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 convened a virtual coordination session with the UAE ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions abroad.

The session addressed the championship’s overall vision and strategic objectives, and reviewed the roles and responsibilities of the relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful hosting of the event, particularly with regard to organisational and technical aspects, as well as delegation participation mechanisms, in line with international best practices and global standards.