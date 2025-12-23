China's major regions post steady foreign trade growth in first 11 months

BEIJING, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- China's key regions, including the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, reported steady growth in foreign trade in the first 11 months of this year.

From January to November, the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area posted total imports and exports of 8.3 trillion yuan (about $1.2 trillion), marking a year-on-year increase of 4.6 percent and a record high for the same period in history, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Mechanical and electrical products accounted for nearly 70 percent of total trade, with exports dominated by high-tech goods such as electronic components, computers and related parts.

Imports of production materials, including integrated circuits and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, saw significant growth, while imported consumer goods, such as aquatic and dairy products, surged by over 20 percent.

Over the same period, the Yangtze River Delta region recorded total trade of 15.46 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.2 percent from a year earlier. Two-way trade with Belt and Road partner countries rose by 11 percent.

In the first 11 months, the total import and export value of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region hit 4.3 trillion yuan. Among them, exports amounted to 1.32 trillion yuan, setting a record high for the same period in history.

Notably, exports by private enterprises exceeded 600 billion yuan for the first time, growing by 16.1 percent and accounting for 47.4 percent of the region's total exports during the period.