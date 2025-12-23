Brazilian officials explore UAE government experiences

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Participants in the “Brazil Executive Leadership Programme” were introduced to the UAE’s leading government experiences and learned about best practices and leading private-sector experiences during a series of meetings, briefings and study tours across the country.

The programme brought together 19 Brazilian government officials, including deputy ministers, director generals and senior executives, and focused on key areas such as strategy, government services, innovation, security and the financial sector. It also included visits to private-sector companies aimed at facilitating knowledge exchange and showcasing best practices.

The participants were introduced to the UAE’s experiences through a series of knowledge visits that included the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; UAE Government Media Office; UAE Media Council; National Media Office; Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for government innovation; the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office; Government Accelerators Centre; the Museum of the Future; Etihad Credit Bureau; Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF); Abu Dhabi Government Services (TAMM); Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre; Digital Dubai, and Dubai Police.

The visit included 17 meetings, 17 field visits to leading entities in the UAE, and interactions with over 30 UAE experts across various areas of government work.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, affirmed that the “Brazil Executive Leadership Programme” represents an ideal platform for sharing the experience developed by the UAE Government across various fields of work, with a focus on sectors most closely linked to the community.