Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award empowers young farmers: Ahmed bin Hamdan

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, said agriculture is a cornerstone of food security and sustainability in the UAE, highlighting the role of national initiatives in driving innovation and attracting young entrepreneurs to the sector.

Speaking during a panel session at the pavilion of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Sheikh Ahmed said the award has contributed to raising farmers’ awareness and encouraging the adoption of modern technologies and innovative practices.

The session was attended by Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Chairman of One Hive for honey production; Moza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and Chair of the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award; Ahmed Khaled Othman, Acting Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; along with a number of officials, experts, farmers and young entrepreneurs.

The session, moderated by Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, addressed key themes including the future of agriculture in the UAE, sustainability, the role of national awards in stimulating innovation and practical experiences of Emirati farmers.

Sheikh Ahmed said the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club was founded through a collective effort among farmers to exchange knowledge and expertise, noting that early challenges in the sector underscored the importance of learning, collaboration and engagement with fellow farmers.

He said the club has grown into an integrated agricultural community with hundreds of members across various disciplines, helping to disseminate best practices nationwide.

On sustainability, Sheikh Ahmed said responsible resource use has long been embedded in Emirati culture, stressing the importance of modern technologies in preserving water and soil resources.

He said the UAE has successfully addressed environmental and climatic challenges through advanced farming systems such as hydroponics and solar-powered greenhouses, which can reduce water consumption by up to 90 percent. These achievements, he added, reflect the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the UAE leadership’s support for the agricultural sector, saying the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award has played a key role in driving progress by recognising farmers and innovators and encouraging healthy competition.

He said the award has helped increase youth participation in agriculture, adding that moral support and recognition are as important as technical and financial assistance.

Addressing public-private partnerships, Sheikh Ahmed said collaboration between government entities and private companies is essential to developing a resilient agricultural ecosystem, combining policy support with production, marketing and technological innovation.

He also highlighted the shift towards smart agriculture, noting that the UAE plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence and automation over the next decade to enhance efficiency and ensure resource sustainability.

Following the session, Sheikh Ahmed toured the award pavilion, which showcases the award’s journey, categories and success stories. He said the initiative demonstrates that agriculture has evolved into a dynamic, entrepreneurial sector capable of adopting innovation and advanced technologies.