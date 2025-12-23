2PointZero Group announces key leadership appointments

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of 2PointZero Group PJSC, a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, on Tuesday announced key leadership elections and appointments that reinforce the Group’s strategic direction and position it for its next phase of long-term growth and value creation.

At the Group’s Board Meeting held on Monday, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected Chairman of the Board, and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri was elected Vice Chair.

The Board also confirmed Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri as Managing Director and Samia Bouazza as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointments reflect the Board’s confidence in a leadership team positioned to scale 2PointZero as a global AI-enabled investment platform across energy and consumer sectors, powering the new economy.

“Anchored in the strength and global standing of the UAE economy, 2PointZero Group is advancing a decisive phase of international expansion. Our investments in strategic sectors, including mining, energy, and consumer goods, are the foundation of long-term value creation and provide the essential resources and infrastructure that enable the next generation of AI-driven industries," said H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero Group, said, “When we launched 2PointZero, we had a clear ambition: to build a future-focused investment platform with the scale, discipline, and agility to lead in the new economy. That ambition has rapidly translated into a diversified, globally positioned group with a portfolio purpose-built for sustainable, long-term value creation."

Samia Bouazza, Chief Executive Officer and board member at 2PointZero Group, said, “As we begin this pivotal phase for 2PointZero Group, our clear strategic focus is on expanding our global presence and embedding AI across our operations. By maintaining balance sheet discipline, maximising the potential of our platform, and targeting double-digit returns, we are committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

The Board of Directors elected at the General Assembly are Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Vice Chair, Mariam Mohammed Saeed Hareb AlMheiri; along with Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi; Maryam Eid Khamis AlMheiri; Dr. Mohamed Somar Nassouh Ajalyaqin; Sofia Abdellatif Lasky; Syed Basar Shueb Syed Shueb; Richard Matthew Gerson; and Samia Toufic Bouazza.

The Board of 2PointZero Group also approved the reformation of the Investment Committee, the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as well as the formation of the Insider Trading Committee.

Additionally, the Board discussed general matters related to the Group’s business activities.

2PointZero Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a global investment platform operating across the energy and consumer sectors, with a combined asset base of approximately AED120 billion and a presence in more than 85 countries.

Focused on resilience and long-term growth, the Group has built a well-balanced, diversified portfolio strategically designed to deliver consistent performance across varying market cycles.