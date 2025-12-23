IHC strengthens digital services portfolio with majority acquisition of Peko Holdings

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- IHC Tuesday announced that it has successfully acquired a 70% stake in Peko Holdings Limited, a technology-driven company delivering an integrated digital platform designed to simplify and automate core business operations.

Peko is an all-in-one digital platform purpose-built to help businesses streamline financial operations and essential administrative processes through a single, intuitive interface. The platform enables efficient management of activities including bill payments, payroll, business travel, invoicing, corporate cards, compliance services, and a wide range of operational workflows. By consolidating these mission-critical functions, Peko helps businesses reduce operational friction, enhance productivity, and scale more efficiently.

Through its modular, platform-as-a-service model, Peko addresses the growing demand among SMEs and mid-market companies for seamless, automated infrastructure that replaces fragmented legacy systems. The platform is underpinned by recurring, subscription-based revenues, high customer retention, and strong scalability, positioning it as foundational digital infrastructure for the next generation of digital-first businesses.

The acquisition aligns with IHC’s strategy of investing in category-defining platforms with strong governance, clear paths to scale, and the ability to generate long-term, sustainable value across global markets. It also reflects IHC’s continued focus on technology-enabled businesses that enhance efficiency, financial access, and operational resilience, with Peko actively integrating artificial intelligence across its platform, including the introduction of an AI-powered assistant designed to automate routine tasks such as invoicing, expense management, forecasting, and administrative documentation, further enhancing value for customers.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “Peko represents the kind of scalable, future-ready platform we actively invest in, one that addresses real operational challenges for businesses while leveraging technology to unlock productivity and growth. This acquisition strengthens our digital services portfolio and advances our strategy of building integrated value networks across high-growth sectors. We see strong potential for Peko to scale regionally and globally, particularly as AI becomes increasingly embedded in enterprise operations.”

Kashif Khan, Founder and CEO of Peko Holdings Limited, added: “Peko was built with a clear vision to empower businesses with a single, intelligent platform to manage their operations end to end. Partnering with IHC marks a defining moment in our journey. With IHC’s scale, long-term perspective, and strategic support, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets, and deliver greater value to SMEs worldwide.”

This transaction follows a series of strategic acquisitions and investments completed by IHC over the past six months, including Invictus Investment, Sammaan Capital, First Women Bank Limited, and Zelo, underscoring IHC’s active deployment of capital into high-growth, future-focused platforms across financial services, technology, and digital infrastructure.

The acquisition of Peko Holdings further strengthens IHC’s global portfolio and reinforces its commitment to backing businesses that enable economic participation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth across diverse markets.