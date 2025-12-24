Gold, silver sparkle at all-time peaks

NEW YORK, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Gold rose to an all-time high above $4,500 an ounce on Wednesday. Silver and platinum also advanced to records.

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $4,511.91 an ounce as of 10:20 am in Singapore, having earlier hit a record of $4,525.77. Silver advanced 1 percent to $72.15. Platinum gained 2.2 percent to $2,340.52 and sister metal palladium rose 1.3 percent.

Gold has gained more than 70 percent this year and silver has risen by 150 percent; both are on track for their best annual performance since 1979, Bloomberg reported.