UAE condemns terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the armed attack that targeted a Pakistani police patrol in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of five police officers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.