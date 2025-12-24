Zayed Authority for People of Determination to integrate People of Determination into infrastructure sector

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a partnership agreement with Noor Al Sahraa General Contracting Company to expand cooperation aimed at empowering People of Determination and integrating them into the infrastructure sector.

The agreement follows results achieved during the previous phase of cooperation, which saw the production of 341 road guidance signs in the authority’s vocational training workshops and the employment of 15 People of Determination in specialised technical and administrative roles at the company’s worksites.

This signing marks a transition from a successful pilot project to a broader, long-term strategic partnership designed to create sustainable career pathways for People of Determination.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Eng. Ali Mustafa Saleh Al Basyouni, General Manager of Noor Al Sahraa Company, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

The partnership builds on the first phase of cooperation, which introduced a specialised training programme within the authority’s vocational workshops to equip People of Determination with the practical skills required for employment in the road signage industry, while also preparing Noor Al Sahraa’s work environment to receive them.

Under the agreement, the authority will provide specialised training programmes, nominate trainees for suitable job opportunities within the company, and train Noor Al Sahraa staff on best practices for working with People of Determination. The authority’s engineering affairs team will also inspect facilities and ensure readiness to accommodate different disability categories.

Noor Al Sahraa, in turn, will train and employ People of Determination based on vacancies in its projects, recruit vocational workshop graduates after they complete their training, sponsor carpentry and printing workshops, support road signage production, and contribute to producing company uniforms through the authority’s workshops.

The company will also support community events and initiatives and take part in constructing a dedicated sports field for People of Determination within the authority’s vocational rehabilitation unit.

Al Humaidan said the agreement marks a key step in strengthening professional empowerment for People of Determination, aligning with Abu Dhabi Government efforts to build a comprehensive and sustainable model that ensures real employment opportunities and supportive work environments.

He added that the earlier phase of cooperation demonstrated the ability of People of Determination to innovate and produce in specialised fields, encouraging the Authority to expand partnerships with the private sector.

Al Basyouni said Noor Al Sahraa sees the agreement as part of its national responsibility and commitment to supporting all segments of society, adding that People of Determination possess capabilities that enable them to contribute effectively to infrastructure projects.