TRENDS highlights think tanks’ role in sustainable development at Bahrain's Derasat forum

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has underscored the role of think tanks in advancing sustainable development agendas during its participation in the Seventh Annual Forum of the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat), held in Manama, Bahrain.

Organised in partnership with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the forum was held under the theme "The Arab Research Centres Consortium for Sustainability and Development".

It was attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Chairman of Derasat’s Board of Trustees; as well as heads of think tanks, senior officials and Arab experts.

During the first session, Arab Think Tanks and Sustainable Development: From Knowledge to Impact, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, highlighted the strategic importance of think tanks in supporting sustainability agendas and shared the centre’s experience in translating research into practical outcomes.

Dr. Al-Ali said think tanks have evolved from analysing challenges and offering recommendations to anticipating future trends and helping shape forward-looking strategies. He stressed their growing responsibility to transform academic and scientific research into implementable policies and results-driven programmes.

He added that decision-makers need clear, concise messages in accessible language, and that building trust with government and non-government stakeholders is essential to achieving measurable impact. He also noted that development today requires integrated solutions that reflect the interconnected nature of sustainability, alongside flexible policies that respond to global change.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised the importance of leveraging advances in technology, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, noting that progress depends on contributing to their development, not only adopting them.

Reflecting on TRENDS’ work, he said the centre has built a distinct model for supporting sustainable development over more than a decade through research aligned with sustainability-focused policymaking. Its programmes include studies on the circular economy and the knowledge economy, as well as events that explore development priorities and technological transformations linked to sustainability.

He also highlighted TRENDS’ contributions to major international sustainability-related events, its role in building partnerships for expertise exchange, and its advisory studies supporting institutions in designing and implementing development plans.

Dr. Al-Ali noted that TRENDS has launched platforms to expand public awareness of sustainability issues, including the TRENDS Knowledge platform, as well as an AI-focused platform and research programme examining the role of artificial intelligence in development. He added that the centre has established a dedicated AI Studies Department.

At the forum, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa honoured TRENDS Research & Advisory for its role in harnessing knowledge and scientific research to advance sustainable development efforts.