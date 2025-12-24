UAE-EU Dialogue on Human Rights holds 13th meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE-EU Dialogue on Human Rights held its 13th meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The session underscored key developments, ongoing efforts, and the exchange of information, expertise, and best practices in the field of human rights across the UAE and the European Union.

During the meeting, several issues of mutual interest were discussed, most notably labour rights, women’s rights, freedom of expression, the rule of law, combating human trafficking, digital technology and human rights, and coordination within United Nations human rights bodies, mechanisms and committees.

The UAE delegation was led by Saeed Al Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with participation from the Ministry’s Strategic Communications Department, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

The European Union delegation was led by Anna-Maria Panagiotakopoulou, Head of the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

During the meeting, Al Hebsi emphasised that the UAE welcomes such constructive dialogue and discussion with its partners, which provides an opportunity to showcase the UAE's efforts and the progress made in the field of human rights.

He further highlighted that the UAE continues to build bridges through dialogue and cooperation with strategic partners by implementing training programmes and exchanging expertise and best practices in the promotion and protection of human rights.

For its part, the European side commended the continuous progress made by the UAE in the field of human rights, particularly regarding women's empowerment and the role of women in promoting peace and security. It also commended the official launch of negotiations between the UAE and the European Union regarding a Strategic Partnership Agreement.