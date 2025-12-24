Chinese researchers develop advanced air quality model for pollution simulation

BEIJING, 24th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Chinese researchers have developed a new air quality model that enables more accurate simulation of two major pollutants: fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone.

Named the Emission and Atmospheric Processes Integrated and Coupled Community Model (EPICC), it provides a refined tool for understanding and managing complex air pollution challenges, especially in fast-developing regions.

The EPICC model integrates the latest scientific insights into key atmospheric processes. Designed with a modular structure, it allows components to be easily updated or interchanged. The model incorporates advanced chemical representations, such as manganese-catalysed sulfate formation and aerosol-sunlight interactions.

According to the working group, performance tests demonstrate that EPICC version 1.0 significantly improves the simulation accuracy of particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less (PM2.5) and ozone. It addresses common shortcomings of earlier models, which tended to underestimate sulfate pollution and overestimate summer ozone concentrations.

While leading models have historically originated in the United States, the researchers noted that such models are not always well-suited to China's unique pollution profile, which includes coal smoke, photochemical smog, and severe haze.