Enduro, Downhill races demonstrate Fujairah’s competitive edge in mountain adventure sports

FUJAIRAH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Fujairah hosted the MTB 7th Enduro Race 2025 and the Downhill Race as part of the Fujadventures programme, in two sporting events that showcased the emirate’s unique natural assets and its capacity to stage high-calibre mountain biking competitions.

The events contribute to boosting tourism activity, attracting new segments of visitors, and consolidating Fujairah’s position on the local and regional map of mountain adventure destinations.

The Enduro Race featured a variety of trails with differing technical levels, combining physical performance with a strong spirit of challenge. The event saw robust participation, reflecting the advancement in organisational standards and the growing interest in endurance and adventure sports. The diversity of mountainous terrain helped create a comprehensive sporting experience, enhancing Fujairah’s appeal to outdoor sports and exploration enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the Downhill Race added a high level of excitement through demanding downhill tracks that required advanced technical skills and intense concentration from participants. The competition delivered dynamic and highly competitive scenes, embodying the true spirit of adventure that has come to define mountain sporting events in the emirate.