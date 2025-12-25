Algeria, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire make winning starts at AFCON 2025

RABAT, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Algeria began their CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 victory over Sudan at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, as the tournament’s group-stage action got under way.

The Algerians delivered a composed and dominant performance, claiming maximum points to sit early at the top of Group E.

In the same group, Burkina Faso also made a positive start, edging Equatorial Guinea 2-1 in a competitive encounter at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca to secure their first three points.

Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire opened their Group F campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mozambique at Marrakech Stadium, with a disciplined display ensuring a valuable early victory.

Group F action is now under way with Cameroo taking on Gabon.