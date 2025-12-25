Fifth Indonesian medical team arrives at UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A fifth batch of Indonesian medical personnel has arrived at the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, to provide medical care for Palestinian patients and wounded arriving from the Gaza Strip.

The team, which includes specialists in orthopedics, surgery, anesthesia, internal medicine, and radiology, joins Emirati staff operating under the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

The collaboration aims to enhance the facility's capacity to handle critical cases and broaden the range of specialised care available to patients.

The participation of Indonesian medical staff underscores the strength of UAE–Indonesia relations and reflects a shared commitment to easing the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Since its inauguration on 23rd February 2024, the 100-bed hospital, which also accommodates 100 patient companions, has delivered more than 12,000 medical services. To date, medical teams have also performed over 5,200 surgeries, conducted 6,500 physiotherapy sessions, and fitted 26 prosthetic limbs for patients evacuated from Gaza.

The hospital features integrated operating rooms, intensive care units, laboratories, and radiology departments.