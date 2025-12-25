First AI-powered MRI system begins operations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem Hospital anounced the installation of GCC’s first Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Flow MRI, a next-generation system designed to deliver faster, more comfortable scans for patients.

A key feature of the new system is its integration of Siemens Healthineers' advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically Deep Resolve. This AI will allow Reem Hospital to drastically reduce scan times, enhance image resolution, and improve workflow efficiency.

The system is also designed to be more efficient, supporting smoother operations within the hospital.