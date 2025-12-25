DEWA launches Global Reporting Initiative Certified Training Programme

DUBAI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Sustainability and Innovation Centre is organising the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Certified Training Programme in cooperation with the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) to support professionals and organisations in sustainability reporting.

The programme ensures that the reports align with globally recognised GRI Standards, which provide a robust structure for transparent and integrated reporting on various sustainability issues, helping organisations meet the growing demand for accountability from stakeholders such as investors, customers, regulators and communities.

It targets professionals with a deep interest in sustainability across various backgrounds, including engineering, natural sciences, environment and business.

The GRI serves as the internationally recognised framework for companies to report on their economic, social and environmental performance. DEWA is a member of the GRI’s Gold Community and one of 100 international organisations that adopted the new global standards for sustainability reporting, starting with its fourth Sustainability Report, published in 2016.

Since 2013, DEWA has issued 12 Sustainability Reports in line with GRI standards, relevant institutional disclosure requirements and UN Sustainable Development Goals. WGEO is also accredited by the GRI to provide training programmes.

The centre is receiving applications for participation until 12th January 2026 via the link: https://shorturl.at/eEgtK.