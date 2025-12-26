Dynamic message signs cut journey times by 20%: RTA

DUBAI, 25th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) system has become a cornerstone in making mobility across Dubai smoother and safer.

Real-time messages displayed on the signs have contributed to reducing travel times by up to 20% on key corridors, while also enhancing road safety by providing early warnings about accidents, traffic congestion, and adverse weather conditions.

The RTA currently operates 112 electronic signs strategically placed across the emirate’s main road network, integrated within the advanced iTraffic system at Dubai’s Intelligent Traffic Systems Center.

The development of the DMS system reflects RTA’s commitment to leveraging the latest global technologies and ensuring safer, more comfortable journeys for residents and visitors. Guidance messages help drivers avoid congestion and accidents, offering reassurance and peace of mind while driving—fully aligned with Dubai’s vision to be a leading smart city that prioritizes people and their safety.

Commenting on the system, Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, “The system significantly enhances road safety by generating sequential messages based on the location of an incident. It automatically creates consecutive alert zones at different distances—starting 2 kilometres before the incident site, followed by a congestion zone, and finally a guidance zone further away with lighter traffic—to redirect vehicles away from the accident site and reduce the risk of secondary collisions.”

He added, “Dynamic Message Signs are among the most important real-time communication channels with road users. They are used to broadcast alerts about congestion, accidents, and vehicle breakdowns, manage traffic diversions, guide movement during major events, and support road safety awareness campaigns. The RTA has dedicated 22 signs to display travel times to key destinations such as Dubai International Airport and Dubai Marina, with data broadcast automatically around the clock to help drivers make better route decisions.”

Al Marzouqi further noted, “During the first half of 2025, a total of 17,819 messages were displayed through the DMS system. Accident-related messages topped the list with 12,283, followed by 1,038 warning messages, 984 congestion alerts, and 905 breakdown notifications. Additionally, 90 messages were issued for full road closures, along with 2,519 other alerts covering weather conditions, roadworks, and more. These figures highlight the system’s pivotal role in effectively responding to diverse operational scenarios.”

It is worth noting that the DMS system integrates with field sensor data, including travel time monitoring systems, traffic volume and speed detectors, and weather stations. The central iTraffic platform analyses this big data using artificial intelligence to develop immediate response plans, which are either approved by operators or automatically executed during emergencies such as fog or heavy rain.