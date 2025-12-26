Suez Canal Authority denies docking of ship carrying military equipment

CAIRO, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt’s General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has categorically denied reports circulated by some media outlets and social media platforms claiming that a ship carrying military equipment and weapons had docked at Port Said Port, which falls under the authority’s jurisdiction, en route to the port of another country.

In a statement issued today, the authority urged media outlets to exercise accuracy and credibility in publishing and circulating news and information related to the authority, its ports, and its industrial zones.

It stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources before disseminating incorrect information or rumours that could harm the authority, which is considered one of Egypt’s national projects aimed at attracting investment and localising industry and logistics services within the framework of a comprehensive development strategy.