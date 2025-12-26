UAE infrastructure projects drive growth, quality of life

ABU DHABI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The infrastructure sector in the United Arab Emirates witnessed a series of strategic projects during 2025 aimed at keeping pace with economic growth ambitions and supporting the country’s comprehensive development journey across various sectors.

The announced projects reflected a comprehensive national vision focused on enhancing quality of life, stability and well-being for all residents of the country.

The UAE announced a high-speed rail project linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reducing travel time between the two cities to around 30 minutes at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour. The project is expected to generate an economic contribution exceeding AED145 billion over the next five decades.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings held last November revealed national road development programmes valued at more than AED170 billion through to 2030. These include projects aimed at improving the efficiency of the federal road network and enhancing traffic flow between the emirates.

At the local level, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) signed public-private partnership contracts worth AED22 billion during 2025. The centre reported that the total number of public-private partnership projects under development exceeded 600 as of last October.

Dubai announced a range of major projects, including the development of Al Fay Street at a cost of AED1.5 billion, and the construction of entry and exit points for Dubai Islands from the Bur Dubai side via a new 1,425-metre bridge costing AED786 million.

The emirate is also developing a stormwater drainage system in four areas at a cost of AED1.439 billion as part of the Tasreef project, alongside the 30-kilometre Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will include 14 new stations serving around one million people.

Additional projects valued at AED7.6 billion include the operation of four main transmission stations with a capacity of 132 kilovolts and the extension of 228 kilometres of underground cables.

In Sharjah, the year saw the inauguration of the Al Layyah Canal project in Al Khalidiya suburb, featuring a range of service facilities and new public spaces. The emirate also inaugurated the Airport Station in the Umm Fannin area with a capacity of 220 kilovolts at a cost exceeding AED500 million, completed the extension of the main water pipeline from Kalba to Wadi Al Helo at a value of AED43.77 million, and launched the Independence Square project. Sharjah also approved AED42 million for the implementation of internal roads in Al Ramaqia and Al Suwaihat areas.

In Ajman, the Department of Municipality and Planning inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Street development project in the Al Helio area, extending 2.8 kilometres at a cost of AED63 million. The Emirates Council for Balanced Development also announced the start of work on the Masfout Gate project, which aims to develop vital facilities in the area and link natural and heritage landmarks through connected walking trails.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport announced the development of a dedicated VIP terminal and private aircraft hangars in cooperation with Falcon Executive Aviation. The project includes facilities spanning more than 18,000 square metres, providing advanced infrastructure to support private aviation and tourism services.

In Umm Al Qaiwain, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched a project to upgrade and enhance Emirates Road at a cost of AED750 million. The project includes expanding the road to five lanes in each direction and constructing six new bridges, contributing to improved traffic flow and a reduction in journey time of up to 45 percent.

In Fujairah, the Public Works and Agriculture Department began implementing the ninth phase of the internal roads project, extending 31 kilometres across several areas of the emirate. Fujairah also saw the Fujairah F3 independent power plant enter commercial operation with a capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.