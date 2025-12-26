TRENDS participates in Third Global South Think Tanks Dialogue in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory participated in the Third Global South Think Tanks Dialogue, held in Shanghai, China.

The event was organised by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party in partnership with Fudan University, with broad participation from think tanks, research, and academic institutions from Global South countries.

TRENDS was represented at the dialogue by Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shehhi, Senior Researcher and Deputy Head of the Research Sector. He took part in the main sessions and intellectual discussions, which focused on strengthening research cooperation among think tanks in the Global South, the role of knowledge in supporting public policy, and issues related to sustainable development, economic transformations, and global geopolitical changes.

The event featured extensive discussions on building effective think tank networks, improving knowledge coordination mechanisms, and enhancing the role of think tanks in providing strategic insights that support more balanced and inclusive policymaking that reflects the priorities of Global South countries.

During one of the sessions, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shehhi emphasised the importance of moving beyond the exchange of theoretical ideas to build practical, sustainable research partnerships among Global South think tanks. He noted that the current stage requires greater knowledge integration to address common challenges better.

Al Shehhi explained that stronger cooperation among think tanks helps provide decision-makers with research-based and analytical insights. He stressed the importance of using technology and artificial intelligence to improve research tools, policymaking processes, and capacity-building for researchers, especially youth, to ensure the sustainability of intellectual and institutional work.

He further noted that think tanks in Global South countries possess diverse expertise and experiences that can form an influential knowledge base at the regional and international levels if connected through clear institutional frameworks and joint research programmes that respond to the needs of societies.

Al Shehhi affirmed that TRENDS’ participation in the dialogue reflects its commitment to strengthening its international presence, expanding its research partnerships, and contributing to global discussions on development, stability, and future-making, grounded in rigorous research and specialised analysis.

The Third Global South Think Tanks Dialogue concluded by stressing the importance of continued coordination among participating think tanks and of activating the dialogue's outcomes through joint research initiatives and cooperation programs that enhance the role of thought and knowledge in supporting development and policymaking in Global South countries.