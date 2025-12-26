Gold rises to $4,502.75 per ounce, silver hits $75.14

NEW YORK, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Gold and silver prices logged new record highs today, driven by demand for safe-haven assets and growing expectations of another cut in US interest rates next year. Platinum and palladium prices also saw notable gains.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to US$4,502.75 per ounce by 02:25 GMT, after reaching a new record high of $4,530.60 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for February delivery climbed 0.7 percent to a new record level of $4,533.60 per ounce.

Spot silver surged 3.4 percent to $74.35 per ounce, before touching its highest level on record at $75.14.

Platinum jumped 8 percent to reach an unprecedented level of $2,413.62 per ounce by 03:04 GMT.

Palladium also rose 4.4 percent to $1,757.25 per ounce.