Asian Modern Sailing Championship open in Al Hamriyah

SHARJAH, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club officially opened, on Thursday, 25th December 2025, the Asian Youth Modern Sailing Championship, which the club is hosting and organising at the Al Hamriyah International Sailing Center.

The championship will continue until 30th December, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation; Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Club; Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality; and Mohammed Al Obeidli, Secretary-General of the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, along with members of the club’s board of directors, representatives of the participating national teams, and the event’s partners and sponsors.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan emphasized that the Asian Modern Sailing Championship holds great significance for the UAE, as it returns after a six-year hiatus. He highlighted the high technical level of the participating teams, which provides UAE national team sailors with an ideal opportunity to enhance their readiness and raise their competitive performance.

For his part, Salem Al Khayyal, Chairman of the Championship’s Organising Committee, welcomed the participating teams, noting that hosting this continental event reflects the prestigious position enjoyed by the UAE in general, and the emirate of Sharjah and Al Hamriyah Club in particular, in organizing and hosting major championships at both continental and international levels.

Al Khayyal also extended his gratitude to the cooperating entities involved in organizing the championship, foremost among them the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, Sharjah Sports Council, and Al Hamriyah Municipality, in addition to the sponsors “Ajmal Makan” and “Asas Steel,” wishing all participants every success.