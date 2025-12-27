Egypt punch first ticket to AFCON last 16 with gritty win over South Africa as Angola, Zimbabwe share spoils

AGADIR, Morocco, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt became the first nation to book their spot in the CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 knockout stage, grinding out a 1–0 victory over South Africa at Agadir Stadium on Friday.

The narrow win keeps the Egyptians perfect in Group B with six points, guaranteeing a top-two finish with a game to spare. South Africa, meanwhile, remain stuck on three points after failing to find a breakthrough.

In the group’s other fixture, Angola and Zimbabwe battled to a 1–1 stalemate in Marrakech. Both sides finally got off the mark in the tournament, though the draw leaves their qualification hopes hanging in the balance heading into the final matchday.

Over in Casablanca, Zambia and Comoros played out a scoreless deadlock at the Mohammed V Sports Complex. The result leaves Zambia with two points from two matches, while Comoros earned a hard-fought first point of the campaign.

All eyes now turn to the ongoing late kickoff in Group A, where hosts Morocco look to seize control of the standings in a high-stakes clash against Mali.