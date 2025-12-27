16 new parks opened in Al Shamkha

ABU DHABI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has opened 16 new parks in the Al Shamkha area of Abu Dhabi City, as part of its strategy to enhance quality of life, build vibrant communities and provide modern, easily accessible public facilities.

The parks feature expansive green spaces, including eight dedicated fitness areas, 25 sports courts, and 26 inclusive playgrounds designed for children, in addition to walking tracks and seating areas.

Engineer Khalifa Abdullah Al Qamzi, Head of the Areas Projects Implementation Team – Abu Dhabi at DMT stated that the parks have been carefully designed with the aim of enhancing residents’ quality of life.