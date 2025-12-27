UN condemns mosque attack in Homs, Syria

NEW YORK, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack that took place during Friday prayers yesterday at the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi Al Dahab neighbourhood of the Syrian city of Homs.

A statement attributed to the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, reaffirmed the United Nations’ position that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable.

The statement stressed the need to identify those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.

The United Nations Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who were killed and conveyed his sympathy to the injured, wishing them a full and speedy recovery.