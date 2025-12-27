UN reports peacekeeper injured by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon

NEW YORK, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations announced that one peacekeeper serving with its Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, was injured following heavy gunfire from Israeli army positions south of the Blue Line in southern Lebanon.

A statement attributed to the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said that fire from heavy machine guns launched by Israeli forces struck an area close to a UNIFIL patrol that was inspecting a roadblock in the town of Bastarah in southern Lebanon. This followed the explosion of a hand grenade in the same area, resulting in the injury of a member of the international force.

The statement noted that a separate incident occurred on the same day, when another UNIFIL patrol reported that the vicinity of its position near the town of Kfarchouba came under gunfire from south of the Blue Line.

The United Nations statement pointed out that UNIFIL had previously informed the Israeli army of its movements in those areas, in line with procedures followed during patrols in sensitive areas close to the Blue Line. It also revealed that the United Nations had recorded several incidents in recent days involving restrictions on the movement of UNIFIL forces by local individuals within the mission’s area of operations.

The Secretary-General’s spokesperson stressed that any action endangering the safety and security of United Nations peacekeepers is completely unacceptable, reiterating the call on all parties to cease any activities that could threaten the safety of international troops or obstruct the implementation of their mandate, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The statement underscored the responsibility of all parties to ensure the safety and security of peacekeeping forces operating in southern Lebanon.