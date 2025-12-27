DEWA supports biodiversity, restoration of mangrove forests in cooperation with DECCA

DUBAI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in cooperation with the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), planted 600 new mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, with the participation of 239 volunteers who contributed a combined 478 hours of service. From February 2023 to December 2025, DEWA planted 13,950 mangrove trees at the sanctuary, with the participation of about 1,900 DEWA employees, their families, staff from DEWA’s subsidiaries and DEWA Academy students.

“In line with the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the national initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030, we are committed to enhancing biodiversity by expanding green spaces throughout the country. We encourage community members to embrace agriculture and afforestation, making them an integral part of their daily lives. As part of our social responsibility, we continue to collaborate with our strategic partners to protect coastal ecosystems and support ecological habitats. We are committed to preserving local trees, particularly mangroves, by restoring their forests, ensuring their sustainability and implementing nature-based solutions to address climate change,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.