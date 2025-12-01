Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa International Festival

LIWA, Abu Dhabi, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Liwa International Festival (LIWA 2026), underway in Al Dhafra Region until 3 January 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the festival’s key sporting and cultural activities and highlighted its role in showcasing the unique tourist attractions of Al Dhafra Region through a diverse programme of adventure, sports, culture, arts, and music, in addition to family-friendly activities.

He commended the performance of participants and the excellent organisation of the races, emphasising the leadership's commitment to supporting investment, sport, and the promotion of national heritage, enhancing tourism in Al Dhafra Region.