CAF AFCON 2025: Mane rescues Senegal; Benin secure first-ever win in AFCON

RABAT, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sadio Mane spared Senegal’s blushes on Saturday as the defending champions were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against a resilient DR Congo in Tangier in their second Group D fixture of AFCON 2025 Morocco.

Despite the stalemate, the result keeps the Teranga Lions at the summit of Group D on goal difference, with both sides now sitting on four points after two matches. Cédric Bakambu had threatened an upset by firing the Leopards ahead just after the hour mark, but Mane clinical equaliser eight minutes later ensured a share of the spoils.

Earlier in Rabat, Benin reignited their knockout stage hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Botswana.

Yohan Roche turned match-winner in the 28th minute, with his deflected strike proving enough to secure Benin’s first-ever win in an Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The win lifts the Cheetahs to three points, placing them third in the group and within touching distance of the leaders. Botswana, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom without a point.

Over in Group C, Tanzania and Uganda played out a frantic 1-1 draw at the Al Medina Stadium.

The Taifa Stars looked set for a rare victory after Simon Msuva converted a 59th-minute penalty. However, Uganda’s Uche Ikpeazu headed home a dramatic late equaliser to rescue a point for the Cranes. The result leaves both sides on a single point, trailing group leaders Nigeria and Tunisi who are now set for a high-stakes showdown to secure top spot.