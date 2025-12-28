China's ETF market hits record $855.6 billion yuan

BEIJING, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The combined scale of China's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has hit a record 6.02 trillion yuan (US$855.6 billion), up more than 2.2 trillion yuan from the end of last year, Shanghai Securities News reported Saturday, citing data from Choice, a financial information provider.

Large ETFs have grown rapidly, with the number of funds managing over 10 billion yuan increasing to more than 120, up from just 66 at the end of last year.

In addition to strong asset growth, ETF product offerings have continued to increase. The number of newly launched ETFs this year has reached a record high.

China introduced its first ETF in 2004. The market has expanded rapidly in recent years, with total ETF assets exceeding 4 trillion yuan in April this year and topping 5 trillion yuan in August.