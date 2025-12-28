Aquaculture activities conclude at Abu Dhabi Livestock Festival

ABU DHABI, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Aquaculture activities held as part of the Livestock Festival alongside the Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award have concluded at the award’s pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The programme attracted strong visitor interest, with workshops, lectures and interactive events aimed at raising awareness of aquaculture’s role in supporting food security and sustainability in the UAE.

Organisers showcased products from local aquaculture farms and presented modern technologies and sustainable practices designed to boost domestic production efficiency in line with the UAE’s food security objectives.

Activities included educational sessions, competitions, children’s and family programmes, cooking demonstrations, virtual diving, live fishing and presentations of government initiatives related to the sector.

The events also featured a charity auction of tilapia, with proceeds donated to the Emirates Red Crescent.

Participants said the festival provided a platform to promote local products and technical solutions, while offering opportunities to engage directly with consumers and exchange expertise among specialists, researchers and entrepreneurs.

Adel Al-Shabibi, Head of the Livestock Festival Team, said the turnout reflected growing public interest in sustainable food systems and modern agricultural technologies.

He added that combining scientific content with practical application helped spur innovation and investment in aquaculture, and said the festival will continue to expand its programmes and participation to support the UAE’s position in sustainable agriculture and aquaculture.